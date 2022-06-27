All lanes of I-90 at Vantage Bridge back open after repairs

Westbound lanes on Vantage Bridge are fully open after some much-needed repairs.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews identified several spots along westbound I-90 in need of repair.

The bridge was pockmarked with cracks and potholes, many of which have been filled over the years. WSDOT shared an image of one of the holes in question, which appears to have worn-out repair work on it fading away.

Repairs were complete by Wednesday afternoon and all lanes of the bridge reopened, WSDOT said.