All Highline Public Schools students get no-cost breakfast, lunch for 2022-23

Highline Public Schools (HPS) will be able to eat healthy meals at school at no cost for the 2022-23 school year.

According to a Tuesday press release, HPS has been approved for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program as part of the National School Lunch Program. This means that all enrolled students can receive a no-cost breakfast and lunch every day.

Even though meals are free, HPS says some families may be asked to take a confidential survey about their income. This data will allow the school to maintain state and federal school funding. HPS wants to note that there are no citizenship requirements, and they will not ask about your immigration status. HPS will share a link to the survey sometime this fall.

"We’re looking forward to creating some delicious recipes and menus this school year. We’re grateful that every child will be able to eat a balanced breakfast and lunch that will fuel their mind and body for a day of learning," says Lisa Johnson, Director of Nutrition Services. "No-cost meals allow all students to try new foods and eat together while providing convenience to families."

HPS is one of four schools in the state of Washington to be awarded the Team Nutrition grant, which gives kitchen staff the opportunity to make new, healthy recipes for students. So far, staff at Highline have worked on recipes for fruit leather, salmon tacos, black bean and cheese pupusas and huckleberry cornmeal muffins.

Highline Public Schools serves more than 17,500 students in the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and White Center in Western Washington.

