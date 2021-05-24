Alaska man sentenced to 20 months in prison for Seattle Police East Precinct fire

article

A 20-year-old Alaska man was sentenced Monday to 20 months in prison for conspiracy to commit arson in connection with the fire he at the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct in August.

Desmond David-Pitts was arrested shortly after the fire that happened August 24, 2020.

According to federal prosecutors, after marching with the group of protestors in downtown Seattle, David-Pitts is seen on surveillance video piling up trash against the sally-port door at the Seattle Police East Precinct.

Over an 11-minute period, the surveillance video captures David-Pitts not only piling up the trash, but repeatedly lighting it on fire and feeding the flames with more trash. While David-Pitts was lighting the fire, other people who appeared on the surveillance were attempting to use crowbars and cement-like materials to try to disable the door next to the sally-port to prevent officers from exiting the building.

At various times, David-Pitts was communicating with the black-clad individuals who were attempting to disable the door and light other fires around the building.

Despite efforts to disable the door, officers were able to get outside and extinguish the flames. David-Pitts was seen on surveillance working with the others to cut through a chain-link fence that was a barrier around the building. All the fires were extinguished by Seattle police officers and members of the Seattle Fire Department.

David-Pitts was identified less than an hour later in the crowd outside the precinct because of the distinctive pink camouflage trousers he was wearing. He was arrested without incident and has agreed to pay restitution to the Seattle Police Department for damage to the building.

