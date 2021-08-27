Alaska Airlines to operate military charter flights to transport Afghan refugees

article

Alaska Airlines announced plans on Friday to help individuals and families evacuate Afghanistan.

The airline will be operating military charter flights to transport refugees within the U.S. and will provide support as needed to the Department of Defense in its mission.

"We are proud to support our military service members and grateful to all our employees who have served our country around the world, many of whom have reached out to offer their assistance during this time of need," Alaska wrote in its release.

"Our values drive us to do the right thing and be kind-hearted, and we will bring this same sense of service to these operations and those we welcome on board as our guests."

This is not the first time the airline has aided in humanitarian efforts. In 1948, Alaska participated in the Berlin Airlift and also airlifted nearly 50,000 Yemenite Jews to Israel during Operation Magic Carpet in 1949.

