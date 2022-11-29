Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
High Wind Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM PST until WED 5:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity

Alaska Airlines 'thins' its flights ahead of wintry conditions; dozens of SEA flights delayed, canceled

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Alaska Airlines
FOX 13 Seattle

Dozens of flights canceled, delayed due to weather

Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed Tuesday as winter storms slam other parts of the U.S.

SEATAC, Wash. - Several Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled or delayed due to wintry conditions in Western Washington. 

Officials with the company said its flight operations will be impacted on Tuesday and throughout the week. 

"To get ahead of wintry conditions and to keep our operations running as smoothly as possible, we’ve proactively thinned our schedule," the company told FOX 13. 

More Alaska cancelations are possible, and the airline will assess the weather's impact on flight operations. 

As of Tuesday morning, dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled, according to FlightAware.

Alaska travelers are advised to check its website or the app to make any adjustments. The airline said passengers whose flights have been affected have been contacted and booked on other flights.  

Those who are traveling through Seattle should allow for extra time when getting to the airport and through security.