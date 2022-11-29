Alaska Airlines 'thins' its flights ahead of wintry conditions; dozens of SEA flights delayed, canceled

Several Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled or delayed due to wintry conditions in Western Washington.

Officials with the company said its flight operations will be impacted on Tuesday and throughout the week.

"To get ahead of wintry conditions and to keep our operations running as smoothly as possible, we’ve proactively thinned our schedule," the company told FOX 13.

More Alaska cancelations are possible, and the airline will assess the weather's impact on flight operations.

As of Tuesday morning, dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled, according to FlightAware.

Alaska travelers are advised to check its website or the app to make any adjustments. The airline said passengers whose flights have been affected have been contacted and booked on other flights.

Those who are traveling through Seattle should allow for extra time when getting to the airport and through security.