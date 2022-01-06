Alaska Airlines reduces January flights by about 10% as omicron cases surge

Alaska Airlines said Thursday it will trim its schedule by about 10% for the rest of January as it deals with "unprecedented" numbers of employees calling in sick during the current COVID-19 surge.

The move by Alaska is similar to a decision last week by JetBlue Airways to cut about 1,300 flights through mid-January.

RELATED: JetBlue cuts 1,280 flights through mid-January amid omicron challenges

Alaska’s announcement came on a day in which more than 1,800 U.S. flights were canceled by afternoon on the East Coast, according to FlightAware. The tracking service said that equaled about 8% of the day’s scheduled flights, and it was the 12th straight day of 1,000-plus cancellations, which airlines blamed on the virus surge and winter weather.

RELATED: Holiday travel buzzing, but some making last-minute cancellations due to Omicron

Worldwide, airlines had canceled about 4,300 flights.

Southwest continued to be the hardest hit among U.S. airlines, canceling more than 575 flights, or 19% of its schedule for Thursday. Alaska had scrubbed 120, or 17% of its flights.

The Seattle-based airline said in a statement that "the continued impacts of omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably." Alaska said reducing flights through the end of January "will give us the flexibility and capacity needed to reset."

U.S. cancellations began rising on Christmas Eve and peaked Monday at more than 3,200 — about one in every eight flights. Besides cutting flights, airlines including United and Spirit have offered bonus pay to find employees willing to work extra days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram