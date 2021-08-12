Expand / Collapse search
Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flights between San Fransisco and Mexico

By Chambolion Fairley
Published 
News
Q13 FOX
article

Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights between San Francisco and three sunny destinations in Mexico (Photo by Alaska Airlines).

SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines announced its new flights on Thursday connecting guests nonstop from the San Fransisco Bay Area to three new destinations in Mexico: Loreto, Mazatlán and Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo. 

The airline will be offering 27 departures a day starting in Decemeber, from west coast areas to these destinations south of the border.

Alaska Airline promotes its nonstop flights as an easier alternative to visit family or friends in the Bay Area and Mexico. Tickets to the destinations in Mexico are on sale for up to 30% off one way fares. 

Additional nonstop services from San Fransisco include flights to Cancún, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

"Our guests are eager to relax, disconnect and have fun, and the places we fly to in Mexico are ideal locations to do that," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines.

Find more information here. 

