Alaska Airlines expands services to the PNW with 4 new routes

Alaska Airlines has announced that it will be offering four new routes in an effort to expand its flights out of the Pacific Northwest.

On June 17, Alaska will begin daily nonstop service between Boise and Chicago, and between Boise and Austin. With these new flights, Alaska will have 28 daily departures to 12 cities from Boise this year.

Also kicking off on June 17 are Alaska Airlines flights from Seattle to Idaho Falls and Seattle to Redding, California.

Idaho Falls currently does not have a year-round flight to any West Coast airport, and this new service will be the only nonstop flight between Seattle and Redding.

You can find more information here.