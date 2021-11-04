Alaska Airlines eliminates plastic bottles and cups for water
SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines is getting rid of single-use plastic water bottles and cups during water service on flights.
Instead, the airline will now use plant-based cartons for water and recyclable paper cups for water services.
The company said the small change gets rid of almost 2 million pounds of plastics from flights, which is equivalent to the weight of 18 Boeing 737s.
"As a West Coast-based airline, we fly to some of the most beautiful places on earth. Protecting these habitats is critical for our collective future, and reducing plastic waste is a key step," said Diana Birkett Rakow, vice president of public affairs and sustainability for Alaska Airlines.
Plastic cups will still be used for soda and alcohol.
