Alaska Airlines announces new paper-free, electronic luggage tag

Alaska Airlines announced a new program to replace traditional printed luggage tags with electronic ones, allowing travelers to skip the line checking their bags at the airport.

The airline company has been testing electronic bag tags since at least 2016, and partnered with Dutch company BAGTAG to roll out the new feature.

The company says you simply use the Alaska Airlines app to check your luggage up to 24 hours before your flight. Then, when you get to the airport, just touch your phone to the tag to pull up your flight information and check in.

Alaska says the devices have durable screens that can "withstand being run over a luggage cart," and are attached to your bag with an industrial-strength plastic zip tie.

"This technology allows our guests to tag their own bags in just seconds and makes the entire check-in process almost all off-airport," said Charu Jain, senior vice president of merchandising and innovation at Alaska. "Not only will our electronic bag tags allow our guests to quickly drop-off[sic] their luggage after they arrive at the airport, the devices will also give our employees the opportunity to spend more one-on-one time with guests who ask for assistance and reduce lines at our lobbies."

Alaska will be the first U.S. airline to launch this electronic bag tag program, and has been workshopping it with a self-bag drop system at the San Jose International Airport.

"We are very proud to announce the first American carrier adopting our EBT solutions," said BAGTAG Managing Director Jasper Quak. "Alaska Airlines’ relentless efforts to make their passenger journey a true 21st century experience makes us very confident in a successful rollout among their guests."

The first phase of the program will start in late 2022 and include 2,500 frequent flyers. Mileage plan members will be able to buy the devices early in 2023.