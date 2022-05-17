Airports in Washington State receive $38.68 million in FAA grants

article

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) celebrated the award of 29 grants from the Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) totaling $38.68 million that will help fund renovations for airports all over Washington State.

The FAA awarded more than $608 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants to airports across the country on Thursday. Washington State received the second-highest allocation to any one state. AIP grants fund airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting and airport markings.

"As we continue our pandemic recovery, more Washingtonians are taking to the skies and showing just how crucial it is to make investments now in our airport infrastructure to prepare for future growth," Senator Cantwell said. "This $38.68 million in airport infrastructure funding will play a vital role in maintaining Washington state’s airport conditions and increasing passenger capacity. These grants will help ensure that our airports grow in tandem with the regions they serve."

Last week, the FAA awarded grants to airports across the state, including $22.65 million in Eastern Washington, $10.4 million in Central Washington, $4.23 Million in the Puget Sound area and $1.39 in Southwest Washington.

The following airports received AIP funding allocations greater than $1 million:

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport: $21 million

$10 million to construct a new 45,000 square foot terminal building to reduce passenger delay.

The award will cover the fifth phase of the project which encompasses site preparation: laying the foundation, extending utilities and constructing structural steel and framing.

$11 million to provide funding for the first phase of a new 48,000 square yard terminal apron. The first phase includes design and construction of 26,880 square yards.

Tri-Cities Airport: $7.48 million

$7,416,000 to construct a 3,500-foot taxiway providing access to aircraft hangars. This grant funds the final phase, which consists of construction.

$70,000 to conduct a new pavement management study.

Bellingham International Airport: $2.69 million

$2,669,567 to construct a 6,000 square-foot snow removal equipment building to extend the life of the equipment by protecting it from adverse weather conditions. This grant funds the final phase, which consists of construction.

$25,000 to shift and reconfigure Taxiway F from its current airfield location to a new midfield connector location to meet FAA design standards. This grant funds the second phase, which consists of a reimbursable agreement for design and construction oversight to minimize impacts on existing air traffic infrastructure.

According to a press release from the Cantwell’s Office, last year, Senator Cantwell announced two rounds of AIP funds totaling in $45 million for airports in Washington state. Last June, Senator Cantwell announced more than $217 million in additional grants from the Airport Rescue Grants program. This grant was awarded to airports in Washington state to help keep people safe and employed during the pandemic.

