These are the airlines offering to waive fees as major Christmas week blizzard starts to unfold

A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone and batter the Midwest and Great Lakes, with strong, damaging winds spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the busy Christmas holiday weekend.

Airports across the U.S. have been preparing for the impacts of this blizzard and the life-threatening cold temperatures that will follow, including calling in extra crews to keep as many planes running as possible.

Despite their best efforts, travel will be severely affected by the winter weather .

Should I change or cancel my flight because of the blizzard?

Senior aviation business reporter for The Points Guy David Slotnick said if you were heading out over the Christmas holiday, it would have been better if you left earlier this week now that the blizzard and life-threatening arctic air are starting to invade the county.

If getting out of town ahead of the winter storm wasn't an option, keep an eye on your reservation.

"You know, you might see a proactive cancellation or a proactive delay or flight change," Slotnick said. "And you might be able to deal with that yourself at home through the app. You might be able to avoid a long line at the airport. It's really just a matter of sort of taking control into your own hands and sort of waiting really for the last minute at the airport."

Which airlines are waiving fees associated with changing or canceling a flight due to the blizzard and life-threatening cold temperatures?

Slotnick said airlines would offer to waive fees associated with changing or canceling a flight when a major winter storm is predicted.

So far, six major airlines have started to issue travel advisories and will waive some associated fees.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for several destinations across the Midwest. Some locations are Des Moines, Iowa; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Kansas City, Missou r i; Chicago O'Hare and many others.

Head to their website for a full list of cities and other important information.

United Airlines

United Airlines has also announced it will waive fees for passengers traveling to or from dozens of airports across the Midwest in advance of the impending winter storm.

Check out their website for the most up-to-date information.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines announced Monday it would waive fees associated with changing flights because of the winter storm.

So far, 12 airports in the Midwest are included, so check out their website for the most current information.

JetBlue

Because of the winter storm, JetBlue has announced it will waive change and cancel fees and fare differences for customers traveling on Dec. 21-23, to and from Chicago (ORD), Kansas City (MCI), Milwaukee (MKE) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP).

Check out their website for the most current information.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it would waive some fees associated with changing flights ahead of the winter storm and life-threatening cold.

Airports from across the country are included from Seattle (SEA) and Billings, Montana (BIL), in the West to Boston (BOS), Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); New York City (JFK, LGA, EWR), Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington (DCA, IAD) in the East.

For the most up-to-date information, check out their website .

Alaska Airlines

Because of snow in the Seattle area, Alaska Airlines is also assisting passengers who may encounter delayed or canceled flights because of the Christmas week blizzard.

There are some exceptions, however, so check out their website for the latest information.

What happens if I'm at the airport and the blizzard or dangerously cold temperatures force an airline to cancel my flight?

It will be extremely frustrating, but you'll have options if you're already at an airport when the airline cancels or delays your flight.

"You're empowered a lot these days through the airline app," Slotnick said. "So, you can change a lot by yourself once you're delayed. A lot of the times (airlines) end up waiving a lot of the cancellation fees or penalties or anything like that."

So if you find yourself in that situation, save the stress by skipping the ticket counter and opening your airline's app.

"See if there's anything you can do first," Slotnick said. "It really, that's just the best way to make sure you can avoid the worst of a situation."

This list of airlines offering to waive some fees will be updated as new information is received.

