Airbnb enforcing anti-party restrictions for Halloween 2021

Airbnb will block all one-night reservations for entire home listings in the United States and Canada for Halloween 2021 in a bid to stop parties that could serve as spreading events for COVID-19, the company said.

The rental company introduced its "anti-party" restrictions last Halloween to curb the spread of COVID-19 ahead of major holidays traditionally associated with what the company calls "party-type behavior."

Airbnb implemented the party ban on New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July weekends. Users with a history of positive reviews from host feedback were given an exception to the ban.

Since introducing the party ban last year, Airbnb saw a 49% drop in unauthorized parties for Halloween and a more than 51% drop for New Year’s Eve. As a result, Airbnb will again institute restrictions on one and two-night entire home stays in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced.

Over the 2021 Halloween weekend, guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

Airbnb’s current community standards prohibit customers from "creating a nuisance that disturbs the surrounding neighborhood." Gatherings of 16 or more people and disruptive parties and events are prohibited while renting a property. The party ban was implemented in 2019 and later expanded to ban "open-invite" parties and large disruptive gatherings in apartments and condominiums.

As the holiday approaches, the company will deploy heightened restrictions by blocking certain local and last-minute bookings from guests without a history of positive reviews. The company also said it will block reservations within an expanded radius.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions. Customers who make one or two-night reservations will need to agree to Airbnb’s party ban regulations and they may be subject to legal action if the rules are violated.

