Airbnb announces permanent party ban, releases new anti-party data for Washington

Airbnb announced Tuesday that they are codifying their temporary party ban into a permanent policy, prohibiting all parties and events in listings globally.

In August 2020, Airbnb announced a temporary ban on all parties which they said would remain in effect until further notice.

"When the pandemic hit, as many bars and clubs closed or restricted their occupancy, we began to see some people taking partying behavior to rented homes, including through Airbnb," the company said in a press release. "This was concerning to us due to both the disruptive nature of unauthorized parties and the risk of such gatherings spreading the virus."

The temporary ban proved effective in reducing reports of parties from hosts, so Airbnb decided to make it a permanent change.

"We believe there is a direct correlation between our implementation of the policy in August 2020 and a 44% year-over-year global drop in the rate of party reports," said Airbnb. "We’ve seen even more success in Washington, where there’s been a 69% year-over-year drop in party reports."

At the same time, Airbnb has introduced strict anti-party measures for the upcoming 4th of July holiday. Guests without a history of positive reviews on the website will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings for the weekend. This initiative was successfully implemented on Independence Day in 2021 as well as Memorial Day in 2022, Airbnb said.