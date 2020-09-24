Air travelers to see new guidelines aimed to combat COVID-19

People flying aboard commercial aircraft out of or into Washington State should expect to see enhanced sanitation efforts, social distance guidelines, and face cover mandates at airports soon. in all public areas.

Governor Jay Inslee announced the measures Thursday afternoon

Transparent barriers separating employees and airline customers are already installed at Sea-Tac International Airport. Cleaning measures have been enhanced at high-touch locations inside the terminal and airlines are now required to ask passengers a series of questions about their health.

Delta Airlines says it has installed a thermal camera aimed to flag passengers with an elevated temperature.

Both Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines representatives told Q13 News their employees have access to rapid testing for COVID-19 at Sea-Tac, however the same is not available for passengers, according to the Port of Seattle.

“What we really need is a uniform national approach to airplane safety,” said Lance Lyttle.

The number of passengers taking to flight over the last two months has slowly risen. Airport officials say combining a host of efforts to combat the virus is essential to keeping everyone safe.

More information about the new requirements can be found here.