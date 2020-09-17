Air Quality Alert extended through Saturday morning for much of Western Washington

The Air Quality Alert that was set to expire today has been extended through 10 a.m. Saturday for much of Western Washington.

According to the National Weather Service, air quality will remain unhealth or very unhealthy for King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Skagit, Whatcom, San Juan and Island counties.

In Lewis and Thurston counties, the Air Quality Alert has been extended through 11 a.m. Friday.

The Air Quality Alert has been extended through 10 a.m. Saturday for all of eastern Washington, too.

The Q13 FOX weather team says there have been slight improvements in air quality for the Puget Sound region and big improvements on the coast, but more wildfire smoke could arrive before rain moves in and starts to clear the air.

Western Washington residents are urged to stay indoors as much as possible, keep windows closed and don't do any strenuous activity outside.

The pollutants carried by wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes and can aggravate other conditions like heart and lung disease.

