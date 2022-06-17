AG wants Pierce Co. Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $10K bail as a condition of his continued release

The Washington state Attorney General’s office is seeking to require Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post bail of $10,000 as a condition of continued release as he awaits trial on charges of false reporting.

The motion filed Friday seeks to revoke Troyer’s previous no-bail release in the case stemming from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier, according to documents obtained by FOX 13.

A hearing on whether to grant the bail motion is set for July 1.

The request by prosecutors follows a Pierce County judge’s decision to issue a one-year anti-harassment order against Troyer, requiring him to stay away from newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer because of continuing incidents of "unlawful harassment."

Troyer has denied those encounters, saying he ran into Altheimer once in April, when Altheimer delivered a newspaper to Troyer’s father.

The motion filed Friday also asserts that Troyer’s conditions of release should be amended to require "strict compliance" with the anti-harassment order.

John Sheeran, Troyer’s attorney, said in a statement: "Sheriff Troyer did nothing to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order and the Attorney General’s motion is nothing more than a publicity stunt designed to smear the good reputation of a man who has spent 37 years working to protect the public."

Troyer has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from his Jan. 27, 2021 encounter with Altheimer, who was delivering newspapers in Tacoma when Troyer began following him in his personal SUV.

Troyer called in a massive police response, repeatedly telling an emergency dispatcher that Altheimer had threatened to kill him. Troyer backed off his threat claims upon questioning by Tacoma police, leading to the false-reporting charges.

A hearing is scheduled for July 1 in Kitsap County. A Kitsap County judge is overseeing the case to avoid any conflicts of interest in Pierce County.