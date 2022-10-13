AG: New proposed bill to protect Washingtonians from utility shutoffs during extreme heat

article

Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced on Thursday that he and Senator Joe Nguyen will propose a new bill that will protect people in Washington state from having their utilities shut off during extreme heat waves.

According to the AG’s Office, the new legislation will ensure that utility companies cannot shut off anyone’s power or water if temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher. This is to protect the people of Washington from losing access to electric fans, refrigerators, running water and air conditioning.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

"Access to running water and electricity can be a matter of life and death during extreme heat," Ferguson said. "Washingtonians should not suffer and die because they miss a payment on a utility bill. We can improve public safety by adopting this common sense reform already in effect in red, blue and purple states across the country."

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT IN WASHINGTON

Washington experienced back-to-back record-breaking heat waves in 2021 and 2022.

2021 HEAT WAVE

Washington experienced its deadliest weather-related event ever.

157 people died due to heat-related illnesses, according to the Department of Health.

Record-breaking temperatures:

Seattle: 108°

Spokane: 109°

Yakima: 113°

Pullman: 106°

Walla Walla: 117°

Moses Lake: 114°

Omak: 117°

RELATED: 'This should be a wakeup call:' King County officials share concerns of expected future heat waves

2022 HEAT WAVE

Seattle set a new record in July with six consecutive 90° days.

Temperatures across the state reached 110° during that same stretch of time.

10 people died, hundreds went to the hospital.

"In a time when we are experiencing climate crisis with extreme heat and smoke, we need to ensure that we have basic provisions to protect our most vulnerable populations," said Sen. Nguyen.

RELATED: Déjà vu: Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest soar on year anniversary of record-breaking heat wave

‘THE LEGISLATION ADVANCES EQUITY’

According to Thursday's release from the AG's Office, the heat wave of 2021 impacted Black, Indigenous and Pacific Islander communities disproportionally compared to other groups.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People released a report in 2017, which revealed that African Americans had their utilities shut off more than white people - regardless of income.

"Heat waves kill more people in the United States than any other form of extreme weather," said Paula Sardinas, president and founder of the Washington Build Back Black Alliance (WBBA). "As the founder of the WBBA, I keenly understand how this disproportionately impacts our Black and Brown communities. We are proud to lend a coalition of support from 240 Black, Indigenous and People of Color organizations in support of Attorney General Ferguson’s proposed legislation limiting a utility’s ability to shut off power for Washingtonians during unseasonably high and low temperatures. This good policy will save many lives."

Similar protections have already been placed in other states across the country:

Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Delaware Georgia Illinois Louisiana Maryland Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Nevada New Jersey Oklahoma Oregon Rhode Island Texas Wisconsin Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat across US

The AG's Office says the legislation is intended to protect human health and safety. This does not mean that people will not have to pay their utility bill during or after a heat-related event.

Utility companies will still have the ability to shut off power in order to prevent further damage from wildfires.

AG Ferguson says he is confident that this new legislation will pass during the 2023 legislative session, adding that the majority of the bills he introduces to the state typically pass with bipartisan support.