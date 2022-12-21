AG Ferguson to announce lawsuits against 3 pharmacy chains for their role in opioid crisis

Washington state Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson is expected to announce lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday.

According to the AG’s Office, Ferguson will hold a press conference to detail the lawsuits at 11:00 a.m.

Additionally, AG Ferguson is expected to announce five new resolutions with other national drug companies, totaling more than $400 million. That brings the total amount the state has recovered against companies to more than $1.1 billion.

These funds are used for opioid abatement and treatment programs in Washington state.