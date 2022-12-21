Expand / Collapse search

AG Ferguson to announce lawsuits against 3 pharmacy chains for their role in opioid crisis

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
SEATTLE - Washington state Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson is expected to announce lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday.

According to the AG’s Office, Ferguson will hold a press conference to detail the lawsuits at 11:00 a.m.

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced his lawsuits against three more national pharmacy chains for their role in the country's opioid crisis.

Additionally, AG Ferguson is expected to announce five new resolutions with other national drug companies, totaling more than $400 million. That brings the total amount the state has recovered against companies to more than $1.1 billion. 

These funds are used for opioid abatement and treatment programs in Washington state.