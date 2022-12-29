AG Ferguson to announce lawsuit against local plastic surgery provider

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is planning to announce a lawsuit against a Seattle-based plastic surgery provider on Thursday morning.

The lawsuit is against its owner for "falsely and illegally inflating its ratings on online rating platforms.

It also claims the provider accepted bribes and threatened patients to suppress negative reviews and ordered its employees to post fake positive reviews.

Ferguson will discuss the details of the lawsuit at 11 a.m. and FOX 13 will stream the event in the player above.