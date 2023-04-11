Expand / Collapse search

AG Ferguson files lawsuit against Puppyland; alleging false health guarantees, predatory loans

Puyallup
SEATTLE - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against a pet store for false health guarantees for its puppies, while unfairly maneuvering buyers into signing predatory loans with interest rates without adequate time to understand the terms.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, alleges Puppyland and its owners misrepresented both the breeding standards of puppies it sold. It will seek penalties and restitution under the state Consumer Protection Act for Puppyland’s deceptive and unfair advertising and sales practices.

Puppyland has a store in Puyallup, and had a location in Renton. The owners, Kayla and Justin Kerr, formerly owned Puppyworld in Olympia and have Puppyland-branded stores in Georgia, Idaho and Texas. Puppyland has been in operation since 2018. 

Related

Renton pet store criticized over payment systems and puppy mills
article

Renton pet store criticized over payment systems and puppy mills

More people from the community are coming forward with concerns after Q13 News ran a story about Puppyland in Renton back in 2019, where a couple accused the company of an expensive and confusing puppy leasing agreement.

"The purchase of a family pet is a significant and meaningful transaction," Ferguson said. "Businesses that sell puppies and other pets have an obligation to consumers not to deceive them or take advantage of them. We will continue working to ensure Washington families seeking to purchase a household pet are treated fairly."

The AG's Office believes more than 7,000 customers purchased puppies from Puppyland at Washington stores.

According to a news release, consumers complained to the AG's Office that the puppies they purchased often became violently sick, and some animals died after coming home to their new owners. 

Ferguson's lawsuit alleges the store advertised industry-best breeding standards and health guarantees for its animals, telling prospective customers that its puppies met rigorous health and breeding standards and that the company stood behind these assurances with a money-back guarantee.

The lawsuit asserts that the store designed its business to manipulate consumers into signing predatory loans without a meaningful opportunity to review the terms, an unfair practice in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, according to the release.

Featured

Couple's puppy-leasing dilemma gets attention of state lawmakers
article

Couple's puppy-leasing dilemma gets attention of state lawmakers

 

The lawsuit also alleges the store tried to prevent customers from speaking out about their experience and stated, "Puppyland’s standard purchase paperwork included an illegal non-disclosure provision that attempted to prevent consumers from sharing truthful information about their experience. Individuals who signed the paperwork agreed not to 'disparage, defame, sully or compromise the goodwill' of Puppyland, or face the threat of legal action."

Puppyland faces thousands of dollars in penalties.