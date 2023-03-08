AG: Felony charges for Everett man accused of shooting, displaying animals in neighborhood

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed eight felony charges against an Everett man who reportedly shot and killed birds and squirrels on his property, nailed their carcasses to his shed, and even shot a neighbor's cat.

Ferguson on Wednesday announced charges against 34-year-old Blayne Perez, including seven counts of first-degree animal cruelty and a count of first-degree malicious mischief.

According to the Attorney General's Office, a neighbor filed a report with Everett Police in Jan. 2022, claiming Perez shot down birds and squirrels, then displayed them around his property. A Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) officer went to the location and reportedly saw Perez shooting up into the trees and sky.

Everett Police then served a search warrant on Perez's property in Feb. 2022, where they reported finding several animal carcasses on display.

An affidavit revealed that animals were "gruesomely nailed or screwed into the back of a shed." Some animals were still alive after being shot, according to court docs, at which point "the suspect shoved sticks down their throats to display them." Some songbirds were impaled on barbecue skewers and sticks, others were beaten with wrenches or had their heads removed, and many of the animals were in "advanced stages of decay" by the time officers arrived.

Officers removed two air rifles and more than a dozen dead animals while serving their search warrant. A WDFW officer described it as "the most disturbing and grotesque scene" he had encountered in his career.

In April 2022, neighbors reported Perez was still shooting birds and squirrels around the block—many even told police they took down their bird feeders to prevent more animal shootings. Then in Sep. 2022, a couple called police and said a man drove by and shot their eight-month-old cat. The cat suffered serious injuries and cost thousands of dollars in veterinary care, needing its eye surgically removed and a metal joint placed on his lower jaw.

The couple caught part of the license plate, which police found was registered to Perez's address. They previously saw Perez driving the same car.

Officers arrested Perez later that day.

If convicted, Perez could spend up to five years in prison and be fined $10,000 for each count of animal cruelty, plus 10 years and $20,000 for malicious mischief.