After opening in violation of Governor's Order, two Minnesota bars may lose their liquor license

Published 
FOX 9

Alibi Drinkery reopens in spite of court order, faces 5-year liquor license suspension

Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville, Minnesota opened its doors to dine-in customers Thursday, the same day a Dakota County judge granted a temporary injunction forcing them to close for the duration of a ban on in-person dining that goes through January 10.

(FOX 9) - The State of Minnesota has given notice to two bars, who opened in violation of state law, that they face losing their liquor licenses.

Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and The Interchange in Albert Lea have both been notified by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division they face losing their license for five years for violating the Governor’s executive order banning in-person dining.

"While the vast majority of Minnesota establishments continue to comply with state executive orders and guidance, some bars and restaurants that choose to violate the executive order are subject to numerous sanctions and legal actions, up to and including significant fines and revocation of their food and liquor licenses," DPS said in a statement on New Year’s Eve.

All bars and restaurants must remained closed through January 10, 2021 in accordance Executive Order 20-99.

A hearing for Alibi Drinkery is scheduled for January 5th in Dakota County.