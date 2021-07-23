After father and daughter are killed in house fire, their only surviving belongings are stolen

A family is desperate for help after going through the unimaginable, only to be re-victimized just months later.

After losing their son and granddaughter in a fire, a Snohomish County family says the only items that survived the fire were recently stolen. Now they are holding onto hope someone will do the right thing, and give them back all they have left of their child.

It’s been a nightmare Linda and John Pendergraft can’t wake up from.

"I think I’m still kind of in denial."

In April the Pendergrafts' son John, and his 7-year-old daughter Aria were killed in their home after a fire broke out in the basement.

"We sat there just waiting and waiting and waiting and thinking okay any minute they're just going to come out of the house, that’s what you think they’re just going to come out of the house," says Linda.

"His daughter was downstairs and he went down and got her and they just couldn't make it out…the fire marshal said that when he found them he was holding her."

The fire was so destructive; they say firefighters and insurance investigators don’t know what started it. Everything was destroyed, except for a large safe. But the family was unable to access it due to the condition of the home.

"The insurance company and the fire marshal said don't go in there and they boarded the building up, had a sign on there that said do not enter," says John.

They were told it wouldn’t be safe until the home was demoed, but they still checked on it regularly. Just after father’s day, John Sr. Found the safe had been pried open, completely emptied out.

"I just sat down and cried and I called my wife and said somebody’s been in the house."

John’s 1997 Snohomish Christian class ring, John and Aria’s matching hunting gear, and John’s many hunting rifles, all gone.

"It’s the only memorabilia that we really have of his, I mean I have a playroom of Aria's that I can't even go into, but I at least have things of hers."

They know the items won’t bring back their son and granddaughter, but they say it would mean the world to them to have them.

If you have any information please contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. You can also remain completely anonymous and call in a tip to Crime Stoppers that could land you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can send your tip using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

