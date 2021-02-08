Advocates in Tacoma rush to provide more resources for homeless as temperatures drop

The threat of plunging temperatures has homeless advocates in Tacoma working overtime trying to make sure people living on the streets have what they need to survive the bitter cold.

John Sherrill is staying at an encampment at the intersection of North 6th Street and North L Street in Tacoma. He said he has been experiencing homelessness for about 10 years and would like to have a place of his own.

Sherrill said the need for affordable housing is more urgent for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures drop in Tacoma.

"It was cold last night, yeah it was very cold," said Sherrill.

"Your hands start to freeze and then your hands start going numb. Say for instance you stand on your leg from sitting down. You finally get up, your whole leg is frozen and then it’s numb. So, you can’t really walk," said Austin Kettlewell, who is also staying at the encampment at 6th and L.

Weather conditions are forecasted to get worse. People like Sherrill and Kettlewell said they will need all the help they can get to survive the cold.

"Hand sanitizer, clothes, blankets, new boots and tarps," Kettlewell said.

Those are items community members have been donating every week to Tacoma Mutual Aid Collective. The volunteer grassroots organization takes the supplies straight to the people to help make their situation a little more comfortable.

"We don’t make any judgments about what people do or don’t need. Everyone knows their own needs best. So we just try and use our connections with the community to get money and supplies and everything else that people are actually asking for," said Zoe Grieder, an organizer with Tacoma Mutual Aid Collective.

Grieder said going out to the encampments are more critical than ever as temperatures lower. Not only are volunteers bringing supplies, they’re also trying to connect people resources like food and laundry services.

"It’s a lot of mixed emotions seeing people out on the streets—talking to them, hearing their stories and what they’re going through. It’s devastating that we can’t do more," said Grieder.

Tacoma Mutual Aid Collective is able to put boots to the ground with help from the community. They partner with King’s Books in downtown Tacoma as a donation drop off-site. Monetary donations are recommended so volunteers can purchase the most requested items like tarps, hand warmers, batteries, lighters and small propane tanks. The group has a PayPal account and CashApp account for monetary donations. More information is available on Tacoma Mutual Aid Collective’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

The City of Tacoma is partnering with community organizations to offer three warming centers so people can have a safe place for the night. Officials said the Eastside Community Center and Center at Norpoint are open through Feb. 28. The Salvation Army site is open through March 31. Officials said there are resources available at each warming center to help people become more self-sufficient. More details about all three sites are available on the city’s website.

The Tacoma Rescue Mission is partnering with Holy Rosary and Bellarmine to offer services. The support allows the mission to add 85 extra beds since the need has increased this winter. Officials said the mission is also offering transportation to help people get to their shelter. The mission has an outreach team that also visits encampments to offer resources.

Grieder said it’s going to take the whole community to help the vulnerable feel safe and warm. And, the more support received, the more people that can be reached.

"Whatever it is that they need to help feel just even a touch safer, more cared for is what we want to do," said Grieder.