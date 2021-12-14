Additional security at Snohomish High School after social media threat, principal says

More security will be on Snohomish High School’s campus Tuesday after a threat was made on social media.

Principal Eric Cahan sent a letter to families Monday night informing them that the school notified authorities, who do not believe the threat is credible.

In abundance of caution, the school plans to have an additional officer on campus.

The details on the threat were not released.

"We take all matters of safety very seriously. We appreciate your partnership and understanding," Cahan said.

Students are encouraged to report any incidents to the district’s SafeSchools tip line or to call 911 in emergencies.

