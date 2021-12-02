Adam's Top 5 Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies
article
FOX 13's Adam Gehrke is sharing his list of the Top 5 Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies.
1. Gremlins
2. Edward Scissorhands
3. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
4. Die Hard
5. Catch Me If You Can
Honorable mention: The Godfather
