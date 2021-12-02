Expand / Collapse search

Adam's Top 5 Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies

By Adam Gehrke
Published 
Morning News
FOX 13 Seattle
Christmas trees article

FILE -Christmas trees in a display room. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

FOX 13's Adam Gehrke is sharing his list of the Top 5 Christmas movies that aren't really Christmas movies.

1. Gremlins
2. Edward Scissorhands
3. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
4. Die Hard
5. Catch Me If You Can
Honorable mention: The Godfather

Watch FOX 13 Morning News weekdays 4:30-10 a.m. and weekends 8-11 a.m. on FOX 13+.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram