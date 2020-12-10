Actor, wrestler Tommy 'Tiny' Lister dead at 62

article

Actor and professional wrestler Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister has reportedly passed away at the age of 62, according to TMZ.

The cause of death is currently not known but Lister was found unconscious in his Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday afternoon. According to TMZ, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lister was known for his role as Deebo in the movie “Friday” and “Next Friday”.

He also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film "The Fifth Element" and appeared in the hit movies “Zootopia” and “The Dark knight”.

