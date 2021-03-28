Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes Northern Cascades
8
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM PDT, Everett and vicinity
Wind Advisory
until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades

Suspected gunman in custody in active shooter incident at Everglades National Park

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
article

A suspected gunman is now in custody after authorities said he opened fire at park rangers unprovoked at the Everglades National Park Sunday, according to authorities.

The shooting prompted an active shooter alert. 

"Suspect has been located and is in custody. Incident has been resolved," the park earlier tweeted Sunday evening.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

"Active shooter incident happening at Everglades NP," the park posted in a tweet.

Police describe the suspected gunman as a 33-year-old White male. Federal, state and local authorities are helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.