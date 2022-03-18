Access Washington's State Parks for free on Saturday

On Saturday, March 19, Washingtonians will be able to access State Parks for free-- no Discover Pass required.

The free entry date is in honor of Washington State Park's 109th birthday.

Saturday morning could prove to be wet in the areas of the Puget Sound Convergence Zone, however, there should be plenty of dry time to do things outside this weekend, according to FOX 13 meteorologists.

The free days align with legislation that created the Discover Pass. Discover Passes cost $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and DNR. The Discover Pass legislation indicated that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state recreation lands.

The remaining 2022 State Parks free days are as follows:

Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend

Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day

Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day

