Access Washington's State Parks for free on Saturday
WASHINGTON - On Saturday, March 19, Washingtonians will be able to access State Parks for free-- no Discover Pass required.
The free entry date is in honor of Washington State Park's 109th birthday.
Saturday morning could prove to be wet in the areas of the Puget Sound Convergence Zone, however, there should be plenty of dry time to do things outside this weekend, according to FOX 13 meteorologists.
The free days align with legislation that created the Discover Pass. Discover Passes cost $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, WDFW and DNR. The Discover Pass legislation indicated that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state recreation lands.
The remaining 2022 State Parks free days are as follows:
- Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day
- Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend
- Sunday, June 19 - Juneteenth
- Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
- Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
- Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement