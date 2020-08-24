About 30 virus cases reported at Bremerton hospital

More than 30 positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported from St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton.

The estimate was initially reported on Friday in a statement from the Kitsap Public Health District and the Washington State Department of Health.

The outbreak affected multiple units at the 260-bed hospital and patients who had stayed earlier in those units have been notified, The Seattle Times reported.

Officials were still trying over the weekend to come up with a more precise number of confirmed infection cases at the hospital.

“We did not release a specific case number Friday because reports were still coming in from the hospital on Friday afternoon and case investigations were ongoing,” said Tad Sooter, spokesperson for Kitsap Public Health District. “The situation has been changing rapidly.”

St. Michael in a statement on its website said the hospital was “working closely with the state health department and Kitsap Public Health and performing contact tracing and ongoing testing.”

Advertisement

Officials with the hospital and Kitsap Public Health District were expected to report updated case figures on Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.