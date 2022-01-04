Grays Harbor County under flood watch through the weekend

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
13
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM PST until THU 2:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Avalanche Warning
until WED 9:45 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
from WED 11:31 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Grays Harbor County under flood watch through the weekend

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated January 5, 2022 1:30PM
Aberdeen
FOX 13 Seattle
Image 1 of 2

  ( )

ABERDEEN, Wash. - All of Grays Harbor County is under a flood watch until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Weeks of heavy rainfall and snowmelt have increased the risk for flooding and landslides. Officials expect minor coastal flooding around the county.

Emergency Management forecasts the Chehalis River will reach flood levels in Porter late Thursday into Monday. The river is expected to reach flood levels near Grand Mound early Thursday into Sunday. The Satsop River will likely crest below flood levels in Satsop.

Officials are also tracking landslide danger around the county due to the heavy rainfall the last several weeks.

County Emergency Management put out an alert Monday warning of flooding around the county. Several streets in Aberdeen were closed due to floodwaters, and flooding was reported in Westport’s Bay Side and Hoquiam.

Viewer photos shared with FOX 13 shows cars caught up in the flooding near the Wishkah River Bridge. Authorities urge drivers that when there is flooding, avoid driving through flooded streets—"turn around don't drown."

This flooding is the latest in an ongoing flurry of treacherous weather. More rain, snow and icy roads are forecast through the week, making for dangerous driving conditions.

