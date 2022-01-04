Grays Harbor County under flood watch through the weekend

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ( )

All of Grays Harbor County is under a flood watch until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Weeks of heavy rainfall and snowmelt have increased the risk for flooding and landslides. Officials expect minor coastal flooding around the county.

Emergency Management forecasts the Chehalis River will reach flood levels in Porter late Thursday into Monday. The river is expected to reach flood levels near Grand Mound early Thursday into Sunday. The Satsop River will likely crest below flood levels in Satsop.

Officials are also tracking landslide danger around the county due to the heavy rainfall the last several weeks.

County Emergency Management put out an alert Monday warning of flooding around the county. Several streets in Aberdeen were closed due to floodwaters, and flooding was reported in Westport’s Bay Side and Hoquiam.

Viewer photos shared with FOX 13 shows cars caught up in the flooding near the Wishkah River Bridge. Authorities urge drivers that when there is flooding, avoid driving through flooded streets—"turn around don't drown."

This flooding is the latest in an ongoing flurry of treacherous weather. More rain, snow and icy roads are forecast through the week, making for dangerous driving conditions.

