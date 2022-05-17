AAA: Seattle will be second most popular Memorial Day destination

AAA announced on Tuesday that 39.2 million Americans will travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and one of the top destinations is Seattle.

The agency’s booking data revealed that big cities and beaches are the top destinations for both domestic and international travel. Seattle was predicted to be the second most popular U.S. destination while Vancouver, Canada was the top international destination.

"Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. "Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months."

The top U.S. destinations are:

Orlando, Florida

Seattle, Washington

Miami, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Anaheim, California

New York, New York

Denver, Colorado

Anchorage, Alaska

Boston, Massachusetts

Honolulu, Hawaii

The top international destinations are:

Vancouver, Canada

Dublin, Ireland

Paris, France

Rome, Italy

London, England

Cancun, Mexico

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Barcelona, Spain

Nassau, Bahamas

Calgary, Canada

According to the agency, it estimates an 8.3% travel volume increase compared to 2021, which is almost in line with volumes in 2017. Thursday and Friday are expected to be peak travel days.

Air travel continues to rebound, which is up 25% over the last year. Based on booking data, Thursday is predicted to be the busiest day for air travel and Monday being the lightest.

Advertisement

AAA said the Memorial Day holiday weekend travel period is from Thursday to Monday.