AAA: National gas prices fall 15 cents since last week, trending lower

The national average for gas is trending downwards after a spike in mid-June, according to AAA.

The motor club association says the average for a gallon of gas fell 15 cents since last week, dropping to $4.52. In Washington, that translated to a 12-cent drop since last week.

According to AAA data, Washington’s average for regular gas went from $5.343 to $5.236 this week.

The cause for lowering prices?—Low demand and a lower global price, says the organization.

"Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. "And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices."

RELATED: Gas prices average over $4 in all 50 states for 1st time ever

The Energy Information Administration says gas demand dropped from 9.41 million barrels per day (b/d) to 8.06 million. Paired with domestic crude oil increasing by 5.8 million barrels, speculators say drivers will see further relief at the gas pump.

Current gas averages in our area sit at:

Seattle-Bellevue-Everett : $5.398 regular, $6.435 diesel

Tacoma : $5.133 regular, $6.346 diesel

Olympia : $5.266 regular, $6.358 diesel

Bellingham: $5.026 regular, $6.068 diesel

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

AAA reports the largest decreases this week were in Washington, D.C. (−21 cents), Ohio (−20 cents), Texas (−19 cents), Arizona (−19 cents) and California (−19 cents). The least expensive markets are South Carolina ($4.02), Texas ($4.03), Georgia ($4.03), Mississippi ($4.04) and Louisiana ($4.07).