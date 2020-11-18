A young woman pleads for the return of a stolen necklace which holds her daughter’s ashes

In the face of much adversity, a young woman says she is able to get by with the help of coworkers she now considers family.

Starting Wednesday morning, bars and restaurants face new restrictions in Washington.

In Kent, the folks who work at Bubba’s Place are unsure what this will be for their livelihoods.

“I don’t want to lose a place, I know I keep saying home over and over again, but that’s what it feels like,” said Susan Cole.

Cole is the owner of Bubba’s Place. She says the bar opened in 1961. She’s been the owner for about twenty years. In that time, Cole says the bar has made a huge impact on the community.

“I was brought in like open arms and everybody right off the bat was so welcoming,” said Kayla Moritz.

Moritz just started working at Bubba’s Place within the last few months. In that short time, she says she has been made to feel like a part of the family there and wants to do what she can to help them stay open.

“I want to be able to come back to my family, and somewhere that I consider my home. So, I’ll voluntarily work, and leave those hours set aside and do what I can to help the owner, “she said.

She says she’ll give up her paycheck even though she is dealing with her own issues.

“Somebody broke into my bedroom window and stole quite a few thousand dollars’ worth of things,” said Moritz.

However, she says the loss of valuables means nothing in comparison to priceless necklace that was stolen.

“I wore it every day until about a month and a half ago, and I was finally able to release that from me, she said. “I was able to set it down on her urn, and then somebody decided to take it with everything else that they took,” Moritz added.

Inside the stolen necklace, are the ashes of her daughter, who died during childbirth.

Moritz says the loss is devastating, but she is not dealing with this pain alone.

“I hope and believe that the fact that the way we love each other, the way we surround each other, the way we support each other, I hope it helps her through this,” said Cole.

Kayla says this new family she has found at the bar is important to her. That is why she hopes they will be able to make it through this uncertain time brought on by new restrictions.

She also hopes that someone will hear her story and return the piece of her heart they have stolen.