‘A very sad day’: Tony Dow, ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star, has died, son says

Tony Dow, who starred in the hit series "Leave it to Beaver" as Wally Cleaver, has died, according to a Facebook post published to the actor’s official account Wednesday.

Dow’s son, Christopher, confirmed his father passed away early Wednesday morning, the Facebook post said.

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place. He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero," Christopher said in part.

Dow’s death comes just a day after his management team said that the actor had died in a Facebook post early Tuesday, but the social media post had since been taken down.

Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind, gave the "false information" to his management team, his son explained to Fox News Digital. Per TMZ, Dow's wife is "very distraught" and "believed her husband was dead." She then told Dow's management team.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.