Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:31 AM PST, Clallam County
14
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:38 AM PST until SAT 10:43 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:05 AM PST until THU 1:46 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:43 AM PST until THU 4:25 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:23 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:27 PM PST until THU 4:16 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:20 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:24 PM PST until FRI 8:43 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM PST until THU 4:28 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:39 AM PST until FRI 12:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' house sells for nearly $3 million

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 8:06AM
Real Estate
FOX TV Digital Team
Freddy Kruger article

Portrait of American actor Robert Englund as 'Freddy Krueger' of the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' series of movies, circa 1989. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - What was once the set of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has become someone’s dream home.

The house from the 1984 slasher film has been sold, fetching $2,980,000 for the seller, according to its listing on Realtor.com. Last October, it went on the market for $3.25 million.

Described as a "beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist," the 2,700-square-foot home features three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms with walnut floors weaving through archways and past bright windows.

The house was built in 1919, but the listing said it was "reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s."

"A Nightmare on Elm Street" took place in the fictional town of Springwood, Ohio. But this house is situated in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, this neighborhood’s quaint vibe and lack of palm trees has made it a favorite for directors who are filming movies and shows set in small-town America.

This story was reported from Atlanta.