A moving tribute to fallen law enforcement heroes takes off

A profound procession of motorcyles followed by a bus rode into Tulalip on Saturday.

The display would grab anyone’s attention nearby and that is the point.

"It’s heartwarming, it touched my heart," Paula Cortez said.

A heart still with a gaping wound. Paula’s son, Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Cortez, is on the side of the bus along with so many other law enforcement officers across the country who died in the line of duty recently.

"I work down in this bay I have to look out at this water every day I cry wondering where he is at," Charlie’s dad Alan Cortez said.

Charlie’s body has yet to be found after waves threw him out of his boat in November while on duty. There is no closure but there is a lot of support.

Dozens of people showed up to honor Cortez on Saturday. The event was organized by the group known as Beyond The Call of Duty. They just kicked off their ride across America covering 22,500 miles and 194 different departments. The group honoring not just Cortez but after Tulalip they traveled to Bothell to remember Officer Jonathan Shoop who was also killed last year.

"Allowing the survivors to know they are not alone and being able to connect survivors together," Founder Jagrut Shah said.

Shah started the moving nationwide tribute something Paula and Alan Cortez will never forget.

Advertisement

The community will also never forget Charlie’s and Jonathan's service and sacrifice.