'Sickening:' Father reacts to the death of 4-year-old son, child's mother charged with murder

A woman and her boyfriend have been charged with second-degree murder after her four-year-old son was found dead inside their Queen Anne residence earlier this week.

FOX 13's Brisa Mendez sat down and spoke with the child's father and uncle on Thursday to learn more about the boy, and what they think happened.

"At first I couldn't believe it, and then when I got told it was actually true, I just – my heart was just broken," said Chris Ford, the boy's father. "I just couldn't believe she (the boy's mother) really had to take my only child from me. That's devastating and that's like, sickening. Killing any baby is sickening."

Chris says he has called Child Protective Services multiple times to save his son, KJ, from domestic violence from the hands of his own mother, Cynthia Enyeart.

Chris told FOX 13 that he recalls asking KJ if his mom ever hurt him.

"I was like, did mommy hit you? He said, ‘yeah’. I called CPS twice. Yeah, they did not care what I had to say."

FOX 13 reached out to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), but they could not comment, because child welfare records are confidential.

"We can not provide comment on this matter," the DCYF told FOX 13. "Child welfare records held by the department of children, youth, and families are confidential under federal and state law, 42.u.s.c. §5106a (b)(2)(a) and rcw 13.50.100."

Chris and his brother, Clarence, say they had witnessed Enyeart yell and harm KJ multiple times. They added that when it came down to choosing mom or dad, KJ would choose dad any time he had the opportunity.

"If you would put Cynthia right here, and you would put Chris right here, KJ would come running right to Chris and give Chris the hugs, call him daddy and all because he loved, really, really, loved Chris," said KJ's uncle Clarence Ford.

Clarence echoed something a former neighbor told FOX 13 earlier this week.

"There was a lot of warning signs," said the neighbor. "I feel like KJ should have been taken and given to his father a long time ago. Everybody has made CPS reports; Everybody has complained, and it was just an ongoing thing. It should have never led to this."

KJ's uncle Clarence says CPS often brushed these domestic violence allegations under the rug.

"I called CPS multiple times," said Clarence. "All they would keep saying was, ‘is there food in the fridge?’ We did not call for that. We had proof of what was going on; multiple text messages of Cyntha talking about what she did to KJ. Nothing was done. Nothing at all. They just swept it under the rug."

The next court appearance for Cynthia Enyeart and her boyfriend, Junior Asghedom, is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Now that KJ is gone forever, the only thing the Ford family can fight for now, is justice.

"We just hope we continue to get justice for our baby boy KJ," said Clarence.

"I don't want to see both of them walking out free," said Chris.

Until then, the Ford family is planning a funeral for KJ, and Chris says he will be funding it.

The Ford family says they will always remember KJ's big smile, joy and kindness – a boy with a bright future, who loved Paw Patrol, pink lemonade and hugs.