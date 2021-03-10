A look back at Boeing's second deadly 737 MAX crash 2 years later

Two years ago today, 157 people were killed aboard Flight 302 heading from Ethiopia to Kenya when a Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed six minutes after takeoff, creating a fallout of events for the aerospace giant.

Five months prior to the March 10, 2019 crash, another Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed in the Java Sea 13 minutes after takeoff, killing 189 people on October 29, 2018.

Investigations revealed that a design flaw involving the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) of the MAX series is what caused the deadly crashes.

Investigators later learned that Boeing excluded the MCAS training from pilot manuals.

Aftermath

After the second crash, all 737 MAX Jets were grounded worldwide. The planes remained grounded for nearly two years, only recently getting re-certified by the FAA to fly again.

Families of the victims sued Boeing and in a separate lawsuit claimed collusion between Boeing and the FAA before the two crashes. That lawsuit claimed the FAA became too cozy with Boeing, leading to a lack of proper oversight in clearing the 737 MAX to fly. In the suit, one of the victims said that if Boeing and the FAA had done their jobs properly, "these planes would have been grounded in November and today I would be enjoying summer with my family, I would be playing football with my son."

Advertisement

RELATED: 6 minutes: Man haunted by family's final moments on 737 Max

Boeing provided the money for a $50 million fund compensating families of the 346 people killed.

In December of 2019, then-Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg stepped down from his role.

Muilenburg testified to Congress that Boeing did, in fact, make mistakes on the 737 MAX jets. Muilenburg's testimony came as Boeing faced both a criminal probe by the U.S. Justice Department, the Senate Commerce Committee and the House Transportation Committee.

In January 2021, the Justice Department charged Boeing with "conspiracy to defraud the United States" over the investigations into two deadly 737 MAX Jet crashes . The company agreed to pay $2.5 billion in penalties and compensation to resolve the criminal charges

Where we stand now

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram