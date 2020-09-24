'A critical situation': Man missing in Federal Way last seen two weeks ago

article

Police in Federal Way say the disappearance of a man last seen Sept. 12 has become a "critical situation." They're asking for the public's help in finding Volodymyr Stefanishchen.

Stefanishchen, who doesn't speak English, drove away from his Federal Way home the morning of Sept. 12. He suffers from dementia and possibly depression.

Investigators say he left without money, credit cards or a cell phone. He may not have any form of identification, and he doesn't have fingerprints on file in the U.S.

Stefanishchen is believed to be driving a 2003 beige/gold Mazda Protégé, bearing WA registration BPE2921.

Photo credit: Federal Way Police Department

Call Federal Way Police if you've got any information.