'A bunch of babies out here killing each other': Gang concerns grow in Tacoma

Following violence, there is a growing concern for gangs in the City of Tacoma.

On July 6, a 14-year-old girl died in a shooting, officials would later call gang-related.

Everyone involved in the shooting is a kid, and officials said the girl who died was not gang affiliated.

In early 2021, the City of Tacoma disbanded its gang unit due to a lack of resources. Currently, the department is down to more than 40 officers. It is unclear if or when the gang unit may return.

The Spotlight spoke to gang expert, Gabe Morales, about what he says is a turf war between rival gangs, and even factions of the same gang in Tacoma.

"You’ll have an upstart set that will break off, often they’re rejected from joining one particular set. they’ll start their own gang. And now they’re in a position where they have to save face, so they’re actually going to put in work, and commit crimes against the gang that disrespected them," said Morales.

For people living in the city, they say they are concerned about what the rest of the summer will bring.

"I feel like there is a lot of hopeless people who feel there is no solution to what is going on right now," said Bunchy Carter.

Carter is the minister of defense for the Black Panther Party.

Carter says the Black Panthers are trying to get rival gang leaders to sit down together in an effort to stop the violence.

However, he says more needs to happen to stop kids from getting into gangs in the first place.

"Sixteen, fifteen, fourteen, thirteen-year-old kids riding around in cars with their bandanas in their pockets, whichever side it’s on, and they got guns, and they got masks on, and they got all of these other things, and I’m like how did you even get that. Because the people who are supposed to be your leaders aren’t doing their job. There’s no way a 13-year-old should be riding around the city with a gun looking to shoot anybody," said Carter.

Despite not having a specific gang task force, Tacoma Police say they investigate all violent crimes.

Tacoma Police are also a part of a multi-department operation called the South Sound Gang Task Force. The task force is made up of different agencies including Pierce County Sheriff, Lakewood Police, The Department of Corrections, and the FBI.