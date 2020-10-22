Various agencies across Washington state report 911 outage Thursday

article

UPDATE:

Seattle Police said at 4:45 p.m. that 911 was working via calling/texting for 911.

Washington Emergency Management said at 5:00 p.m. that 911 systems statewide were coming back online.

Previous story:

A 911 outage was reported Thursday afternoon in various parts of Washington state, including Seattle.

Advertisement

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter:

"911 Services appear to be down. Please call the backup number at 206-625-5011 if you have an emergency. We will let you know when 911 services return. This appears to be an issue outside of Seattle as well. Take a moment to find out if your city has a backup number."

Washington State Patrol troopers said 911 was out for their agency as well.

Other agencies reported 911 outages in their communities, including Bellingham, Graham, Chelan County, Mason County, King County and Olympia.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known.

For a list of more numbers to call in case of an emergency if 911 does not work for you, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.