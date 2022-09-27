$90,000 of lifesaving equipment stolen from Grays Harbor County fire station

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Grays Harbor County Fire District #1)

Authorities say $90,000 in firefighting and lifesaving equipment was stolen from a Grays Harbor County fire station.

According to the Grays Harbor Fire District #1, a team member discovered the station had been burglarized when he came into work around 6 a.m. He called the fire chief, who called the sheriff’s office to alert them to the break-in.

The station has three ‘apparatuses’—a water tender, a fire engine and an ambulance.

Officials say all three were picked clean. Stolen items include defibrillators, jaws of life, chainsaws, radios, rescue tools and other lifesaving gear.

RELATED: Former Weyerhaeuser executive, Gig Harbor man convicted 40 years after ax-murdering his wife

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The sheriff’s office says the fire station lost an estimated $90,000 in equipment, and will be out of service until the items can be found or replaced.

Anyone with information on the stolen items or suspects is urged to call Grays Harbor County Dispatch at (360) 533-8765.