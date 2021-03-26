9,000 fans for Mariners home opener means big possibilities for businesses

The Mariners home opener is less than a week away, and 9,000 folks will get to watch the first game in-person, something businesses hope will have a big impact.

Last year broke a 35 year tradition Clifford Planellas had with his son.

"I was super disappointed," he said.

Due to the pandemic, Planellas and his son could not attend the Mariners home opener. However, this year the tradition is back on. The father and son are just two of 9,000 folks who are going to the game in-person.

"I’m just happy to be in the park," he said.

Planellas says it’s not just the ballpark, but the sights, the sounds, the bars and the restaurants around the stadium that make the tradition for his family.

However, this year the area outside of the stadium will look different.

The pandemic impacted a lot of businesses, forcing some to close their doors permanently.

"It’s sad to see. There are so many places that are gone. It’s so sad here in the square," said Dominic Ursino.

Ursino is the general manager of Cowgirls Inc., a bar a few blocks from the stadium. He says the last year was tough on the business. Ursino says they even had to change how they operate.

"We did what we had to do to keep going," he said.

While 9,000 folks is nowhere near full-capacity for T-Mobile Park, Ursino is expecting game day to have a huge impact on business.

"Not as many bars open down here right now. It's going to be really busy; yes, it's only 9000 fans, but it's going to be busy. Two years ago, we had over 20 bars open. Right now, there's about 6 or 7 around here," he said.

One of the most notable places which closed is the Pyramid Alehouse directly across the street from the stadium. The business still sits vacant, but officials with the SODO Business Improvement Area tell Q13 News there are plans in the works to get another restaurant back into that space.