9-year-old getting surgery to repair nerves in her face after Stevens County cougar attack

A 9-year-old girl from Stevens County who was attacked by a cougar in late May will be undergoing surgery to help repair nerves in her face, according to a GoFundMe set up by her family.

Lily Kryzhanivskyy was camping with family when she was attacked.

The girl fought back while her friends ran for their lives. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

Her family says she was calm and collected in that chaotic moment.

According to WDFW, cougar attacks on humans are rare. There have been two fatal attacks on humans in Washington State and, prior to this incident, 19 that resulted in injuries in the past 100 years. While they don’t happen often, cougar attacks can be serious.

Anyone confronted by a cougar should yell at the animal and try to make yourself look bigger than it is, she said. If it attacks, "fight back as hard as you can and try to stay on your feet."