9 teenagers involved in high-speed crash in Clark County, 6 injured

Several teenagers were injured in a high-speed crash north of Brush Prairie, but authorities say no one was killed.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says nine teens were in an SUV heading east on NE 117th St, driving too fast too control. A witness told authorities they saw the car slide toward oncoming traffic, then it jumped the sidewalk and rolled down a 50-foot embankment.

Photos show the SUV stopped right at the edge of Salmon Creek.

According to the authorities, all nine occupants crawled out from the car and walked up to the street. First responders arrived and treated the teenagers, taking six of them to Randall’s Hospital in Portland.

The sheriff’s office says none of the injuries were life-threatening, and all the teens were wearing seatbelts.