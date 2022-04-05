89th Annual Daffodil Festival returns Saturday

The 89th Annual Daffodil Festival and Parade is set to travel through Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting this Saturday.

Festival organizers are saying the event will go as planned, though they are asking the community to keep an eye out for official updates and details that have potential to change due to the pandemic.

According to the organization’s website, the parade schedule will be as follows:

Tacoma at 10:15 a.m.

Puyallup at 12:45 p.m.

Sumner at 2:30 p.m.

Orting at 5:00 p.m.

In conjunction with the Daffodil Festival and Parade, the city of Sumner will have a fun place to watch event. The city is closing the downtown area to traffic and lining it up with 10 food trucks and a beer garden for its first ever ‘Street of Eats’ event.

The ‘Street of Eats’ event will start at 12:00 p.m. before the parade arrives at 2:30 p.m.

