84-year-old Everett man charged with murder of tenant

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office arrested an 84-year-old man on murder charges after his tenant was found dead on Aug. 28.

According to deputies, the 84-year-old and his 49-year-old tenant got into an argument outside the landlord's home in the 8800 block of Del Campo Drive. Neighbors heard several gunshots after the fight.

The victim had not been heard from since Aug. 28 and detectives believe he is dead. The victim has not been located and detectives believe the 84-year-old moved the body from the home.

The suspect was arrested on Sept. 3 when officers with the Sheriff's Office Violent Offender Task Force saw him driving his vehicle near the intersection of Everett Avenue and Wetmore Avenue.

He was booked into Snohomish County Jail on second-degree domestic violence murder and first-degree domestic violence assault.

Deputies are still investigating.

Information related to this case can be reported to the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

