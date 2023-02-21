83-year-old with dementia still missing; truck found in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest

article

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is still looking for an 83-year-old man who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Deputies say Rodrick Latham left his home in Snohomish sometime overnight on Feb. 10 in a 2005 black GMC Sierra truck.

Latham has dementia and does not normally drive, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing light-colored khaki-style pants, a gray wool jacket and a baseball hat.

His truck was found near Rat Trap Pass in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

"More than 45 ground searchers, helicopter, drones, dogs, man trackers, etc. conducted a search all week last week. Sadly, he has not been located," said Courtney O'Keefe, Director of Communications for the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

If you see him, call 911.